One-vehicle fatality accident on SE Hwy 40
Shawnee County, Kansas (May 10, 2020) Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces a one-vehicle fatality accident on SE Hwy 40.
On May 10, 2020, at around 08:45 hours a resident in the 7000 block of SE Hwy 40 reported crash debris in their front yard, near the ditch along SE Hwy 40. Upon arrival deputies located an Infinity G35 with major damage sustained from rolling over multiple times. The vehicle came to rest in a densely wooded area and was not visible from SE Hwy 40.
The driver, and lone occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The accident investigation is in the preliminary stages. Deputies determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on SE Hwy 40 and left the roadway for unknown reasons. Deputies gathered information that suggests the accident occurred earlier this morning at around 04:30 – 04:45.
Anyone who has any information about the vehicle or the accident is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200.
Additional information, including the name of the driver, will not be released until deputies make positive identification and notify next of kin.
The Shawnee Heights Fire Department and AMR also responded to this scene.