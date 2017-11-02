Ongoing malfunctions prompt recall of more than 38 million fire extinguishers

An estimated 37.8 million fire extinguishers that are sold retail outlets and hardware stores across the United States have been recalled due to multiple safety issues that are attributed to at least one death.

An additional 2.7 million fire extinguishers sold in Canada are included in the recall.

Kidde United Technologies has recalled 134 models of plastic handle and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers that were manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017. The recall includes models that were pulled from stores in March 2009 and February 2015.

At least one model included is sold for use in commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. The recall notice also states the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated. Kidde fire extinguishers made in 2007 and after include a 10-digit date of manufacture code on the side of the product, near the bottom. Date codes were not printed on units made before 2007.

The CPSC says in 2014, a Kidde fire extinguisher malfunctioned when first responders tried to use it during a car fire following a crash. One person died in that fire.

There have been nearly 400 reports of malfunctioning Kidde fire extinguishers. Approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and 91 reports of property damage have been associated with the company’s products.

Kidde products are sold Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide. They are also sold at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers.

Consumers who have purchased a recalled Kidde fire extinguisher are urged to contact the company immediately for a free replacement.