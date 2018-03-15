Online driver’s license renewal bill gets Senate hearing

A hearing was held Thursday in the Senate Transportation committee on a bill that could allow some people to renew their driver’s license online, rather than in person.

“The vision requirement is really one of the biggest criteria we have right now for requiring in person renewal examinations,” said Ted Smith with the Department of Revenue. If we can explore this alternative, we believe that we can drive a lot of business, like I say in my written testimony, between 10 and 30 percent, into the online driver’s license renewal process.”

In order to be able to renew online, you have to be able to tell the DMV that your eyes have been tested by an optometrist or opthamologist in the last year and that doctor has to agree that they saw you. This provision is only for those from 18 to 50 years old as written.

“This sunsets in four years,” said Smith. “If we don’t follow through with what we say we’re going to do, or if we have problems with safety, or if there’s issues with customers truthfully answering our questions, we’ll be able to address this.”

This is only available to a customer every other renewal period.

“Rather than coming in every 4 years, or every 6 years, the person will be coming every 12 years, if they elect to do one online driver’s license renewal,” Smith said. “For people like me, who are 50 and older, it’s not going to be available to me, so they get to see me every 6 years.”

There is no word on when the bill might be worked by the committee.