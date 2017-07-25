Online enrollment for USD 501 open until Thursday

August 14th and the 15th are the start dates for USD 501 schools. Misty Kruger, Director of Communications for Topeka Public Schools, explained how to enroll kids online.

“Hop on topekapublicschools.net,” said Kruger. “You’ll see a big blue box that says ‘Enroll Your Student’, you’ll click that box and it’ll walk you right through the process to get them enrolled.”

Online enrollment is open until July 27th and is available for new and returning students. Along with enrollment, the website also allows you to apply for free and reduced school lunches.

“The state just released lunch forms this week,” said Kruger. “If you need to apply for free and reduced lunch or you want to see if you’re eligible that form is out on the website as well.”

A detailed school supply list for each grade is also available at topekapublicschool.net.