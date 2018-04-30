WIBW News Now!

Only known dinosaur that inhabited Kansas on display at KU’s Natural History Museum

by on April 30, 2018 at 3:07 PM (1 hour ago)

The University of Kansas says the only known dinosaur that inhabited Kansas is now on display in the school’s Natural History Museum.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Silvisaurus condrayi is a 3-foot tall , 10-foot long dinosaur that roamed the state 100 million years ago.

The museum’s exhibit features the dinosaur fossil discovered in 1955 by Warren Condray, who found the bone fragments embedded in rock on his Ottawa County ranch.  It also includes a display where visitors can feel the texture of the Silvisaurus’ armor plating.

The university says that part of the dinosaur had been exhibited but it was removed several years ago.  University scientists collected fossils including the dinosaur’s skull, lower jaw, teeth, neck bones, ribs, shoulder spikes and backbones from Condray’s property.

Illustration by Oscar Sanisidro.

