“Open Road Tolling” begins on the Kansas Turnpike on Tuesday

Kansas Turnpike customers in the Kansas City area are getting an early Christmas present on Tuesday afternoon, as the newly converted Kansas Turnpike toll plaza near Kansas City (I-70/KTA mile marker 217) will be fully operational.

“We are transitioning at our eastern terminal to what’s called “Open Road Tolling” and that is where customers who have an electronic transponder, like KTAG or Pike Pass can use the electronic lanes at highway speed,” said Kansas Turnpike Authority Director of Business Services & Customer Relations Rachel Bell. “If a customer needs to pick up a ticket or wants to pay cash for their transaction, then they would exit to the right side of the road where they would stop at a traditional toll plaza before then, re-entering the road at highway speed.”

Since March, the Eastern Terminal toll plaza has been under construction to convert the toll area to a new style of tolling known as “open road tolling”. Travelers driving through Topeka, however, will have to wait longer for this new feature.

“Coming in late 2018, it will be at East Topeka,” said Bell.

Customers should expect the traffic conversion to take place in the afternoon. Going forward, in order to properly maintain equipment, routine maintenance will occur overnight and require lane closures. The highway speeds, for the next few months, will be lower than the rest of the roadway to allow for construction and technology crews.

KTA reminds drivers to not stop in the electronic lanes. Cash customers who don’t pick up a ticket at the Eastern Terminal toll plaza can let their collector know when exiting (or press the help button on a self-pay machine). Cash customers who don’t pay at the plaza will receive a mailed violation at a higher rate.