WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Clear
Feels Like 25°
Winds North 20 mph
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy23°
14°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy42°
17°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Snow24°
11°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear37°
19°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear46°
25°

Operation Soup Line

by on February 3, 2018 at 6:08 PM

The 15th Annual Operation Soup Line, benefiting Doorstep, Inc, will be Wednesday February 28, at Kansas Expocentre’s Ag Hall!

$10.00 Adults, $5.00 Children age 12 and under
Dine In or Carryout 

Includes choice of: Chili, Chicken Tortilla, or Portuguese Green Soup
Dessert
Drink

Delivery orders can be PRE-ORDERED and volunteers will deliver your meal! Only good for orders for 10+ and within Topeka city limits.
To pre-order, please call 785.357.5341.

Doorstep of Topeka is an organization that is first and foremost about helping their neighbors survive crises, improve their way of life, and become self sufficient. Doorstep provides many programs and services, including money for rent, food, clothing, transportation, utility services, crisis intervention, and any more. To learn more about Doorstep, click HERE.

 