The 15th Annual Operation Soup Line, benefiting Doorstep, Inc, will be Wednesday February 28, at Kansas Expocentre’s Ag Hall!

$10.00 Adults, $5.00 Children age 12 and under

Dine In or Carryout

Includes choice of: Chili, Chicken Tortilla, or Portuguese Green Soup

Dessert

Drink

Delivery orders can be PRE-ORDERED and volunteers will deliver your meal! Only good for orders for 10+ and within Topeka city limits.

To pre-order, please call 785.357.5341.

Doorstep of Topeka is an organization that is first and foremost about helping their neighbors survive crises, improve their way of life, and become self sufficient. Doorstep provides many programs and services, including money for rent, food, clothing, transportation, utility services, crisis intervention, and any more. To learn more about Doorstep, click HERE.