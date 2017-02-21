WIBW News Now!

Operation Soupline Fundraiser Wednesday in Topeka to Benefit Doorstep, Inc.

by on February 21, 2017 at 4:03 PM (3 hours ago)

Wednesday is the 14th Annual Operation Soupline to benefit Doorstep in Topeka.

“For $10, you get your choice of chili, chicken tortilla or Portuguese green soup, a dessert and a drink,” said Doorstep Executive Director Lisa Cain. “The desserts are made by our member congregations who donate their time and donate the desserts. We also have celebrity servers and local entertainment during the lunchtime and dinner hours.”

The local entertainment includes musicians from area schools, like the Topeka High jazz band and the Silver Lake Singing Eagles, but also some adults assist in the dinner hours.

“We have a pianist,” said Cain. “We have a trombone quartet, we have bagpipes in the evening and we have a dance group coming.”

The three soups to choose from have been popular over the years.

“The chili and the Portuguese have always been the same, we used to do a vegetable beef and we decided to try   chicken tortilla, and it’s become the most popular one.”

The soup line runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Ag Hall at the Kansas Expocentre.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.