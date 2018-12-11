OPINION: Hiring of Chris Klieman Makes Sense For K-State

Gene Taylor was never going to make a ‘perfect’ hire when he set about to replace the legendary Bill Snyder after the latter’s retirement last week. For one, there’s no such thing. For two, the closest thing to ‘perfect’ in the eyes of K-State fans – background with the university, keeper of Snyder tradition, proven winner as a coach/coordinator – was never going to materialize, what with Brent Venables choosing to remain one of the nation’s highest paid coordinators at Clemson and with Jim Leavitt not being a serious candidate. So backlash to whomever Taylor hired to conclude the second-most important coaching search in the program’s history was inevitable. But outside of bringing back Ron Prince, I’m hard pressed to think of another choice that would have drawn the same level of frustration and outright ire from the K-State family as Chris Klieman did when he was announced as the new head man for the Wildcats on Monday night.

It’s not as if there aren’t fair criticisms of the erstwhile North Dakota State head coach to be made. It is fair, for instance, to wonder how well Klieman will be able to recruit the fertile ground of Texas. It is fair to note that Klieman was not the architect of North Dakota State’s FCS dynasty, but merely inherited it from Craig Bohl (who, it is also fair to note, hasn’t exactly set the Mountain West Conference aflame at Wyoming, where he’s 28-35 in his five seasons). It is entirely reasonable to have wanted K-State to have stayed within the ‘family’, or to have hired an offensive guru rather than the defensively-minded Klieman, or to have seen them go with a younger coach than the 51 year-old. And it’s absolutely within reason to wish K-State had thought more proactively about the current recruiting class which ranks ninth out of ten in the conference and which Klieman won’t be devoting full attention to until his Bison are either eliminated from the FCS playoffs or, more likely, win the whole thing.

Again, there’s no such thing as ‘perfect’.

But there is a lot to like about the man who will succeed Snyder. Start with that bit about about ‘winning the whole thing’ above. North Dakota State is probably going to do that again in a month. ‘Again’, as in for the seventh time in eight years overall. ‘Again’, as in for the fourth time in five years under Klieman, who succeeded Bohl in 2014. Klieman didn’t just inherit a dynasty, he kept the Bison machine humming, racking up a 67-6 record going into this week’s national semifinal against South Dakota State.

I don’t care what division you’re coaching at or what program you took over. You go 67-6 in five years – with that record highly likely to be 69-6 in a month – you’re doing a lot of things right. And consider that that record includes a pair of road wins over FBS teams – a 20-point thrashing of Iowa State in Ames in 2014, and a 23-21 stunner over then-#13 Iowa in 2016.

While his successor, Bohl, hasn’t accumulated a great record in Laramie, there’s still ample evidence that coaches can come from the FCS level – or lower – and win at the FBS level. Jim Tressel is the obvious historic example, but look at what Lance Leipold is doing at Buffalo. Leipold led Wisconsin-Whitewater to six Division III championships in eight seasons before decamping. He left a program with major advantages at the D-III level and took over one of the least advantaged programs in all of FBS. And all he’s done there is take them from 5-7 in his first season to 10-3 in this, his fourth year – Buffalo’s best season ever. If you can go from D-III to the MAC and win, surely a coach can go from FCS to FBS and win.

Yes, he’ll have to recruit in places he hasn’t often gone. Yes, clashing with Oklahoma and Texas is different than battling with South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. But football is football. And building a winning culture is the same no matter the level of play. The culture Klieman has helped build and maintain in Fargo should translate well inside a K-State program that was sliding backwards in that regards in Snyder’s final years. Klieman has continued the NDSU tradition of tough, disciplined football, a system that doesn’t rely on having the best athletes but on out-executing their opponent. If that sounds familiar, it should. If that sounds replicable at K-State, it should. Maybe things won’t look familiar, but they’ll feel familiar in Manhattan.

K-State is never going to win in the Big 12 trying to do the same things Texas and Oklahoma do. They’re always going to be fighting the uphill battle in terms of raw talent and athleticism. For the Wildcats to win will require they follow their own blueprint – the K-State Way – and I don’t think there could be a coach who understands that need to win with execution and discipline better than one who has done just that better than anyone else in the country. Chris Klieman is that coach, making him the right coach in this moment for K-State.