Opioid study sees inequality in numbers of prescriptions based on external factors

A recent study of statistics from the Centers for Disease Control authored by a researcher from the University of Kansas and one from the University of Missouri-Kansas City has found that the distribution of opioid drugs was different based upon factors like age, geographic location and type of insurance. The study looked at CDC numbers from 2000 to 2007 related to nonmalignant chronic pain.

“Based on our data, patients aged 35-49 were 1.47 times more likely to receive opioids compared to patients 18-34 years old,” said Rafia Rasu of the University of Kansas.

Patients over 65 years old are actually less likely to be prescribed opioids.

“Patients from the Southern region are more likely to be prescribed opioids, compared to those in the Northeast region,” said Rasu.

There is also a difference based on ethnic background.

“We found that patients with Hispanic ethnicity are less likely to have opioid prescriptions than those who do not identify as Hispanic,” said Rasu.

Hispanic patients were 30 percent less likely to receive opioid prescriptions than non-Hispanic patients.

“This is actually consistent with other studies in the literature,” said UMKC’s Maureen Knell. “As a snapshot, one of the things we try to do is provide explanation of why we might see that. As we pointed out in our findings, this could be due to lack of insurance coverage or different insurance coverage compared to a non-Hispanic population. It could be maybe a result of cultural or language barriers, where there might be underreporting of pain in that Hispanic population or just barriers in being able to communicate and assess the pain.”

Opioids also appear to be differently prescribed based on the type of insurance you have.

“When we looked at public insurance, such as Medicaid, we found that those patients were more likely to get opioids than the comparative group, which was patients that had private insurance.” said Knell. “One of the things that we proposed might be an issue is that some of the non-opioid therapies that are actually recommended as first or second line before opioids are more expensive.”

Those using public insurance may have trouble affording those therapies or they may not be covered under their plans.

These numbers are from ten years ago and further, so situations may have changed in some regards since then.