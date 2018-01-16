Opponents raise concerns about ending Johnson County Community College track program

A plan to dismantle the 32-year-old track and field program at Johnson County Community College is generating pushback.

The Kansas City Star reports that opponents have taken to social media to protest the decision, which the college announced more than a year ago as part of its facilities master plan. Graduates have started the website savejccctrack.com to garner support. Hundreds have commented.

The college said it chose to shut down the program and pull out the track because of financial considerations and because too few students benefit from the dollars spent.

Plans also call for tearing out the widely used track. The school’s decision leaves St. Thomas Aquinas High School searching for a new place to practice. The championship high school team has practiced on the JCCC track since 1989.

