85°F
Clear
Feels Like 91°
Winds SSW 9 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear102°
81°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear101°
74°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy92°
71°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm89°
70°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm90°
72°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

Oppressive heat continues Friday

by on July 21, 2017 at 5:08 AM (4 hours ago)

The excessive heat warning remains in effect today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and very hot, with a high at 102. South winds 10-20 mph and a Heat Index around 110.

Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 80.

Tomorrow: A cool front pushes in from the north on Saturday, which will make a few thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon, with a high 100.

Saturday Night: Scattered storms and a low at 74.

Sunday: Not as hot, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 108. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 80.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high at 105.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 74.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high at 93.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.