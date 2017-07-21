Oppressive heat continues Friday

The excessive heat warning remains in effect today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and very hot, with a high at 102. South winds 10-20 mph and a Heat Index around 110.

Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 80.

Tomorrow: A cool front pushes in from the north on Saturday, which will make a few thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon, with a high 100.

Saturday Night: Scattered storms and a low at 74.

Sunday: Not as hot, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 108. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 80.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high at 105.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 74.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high at 93.