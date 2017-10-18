Oral arguments scheduled in Thurber death penalty appeal before Kansas Supreme Court

The Kansas Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in the death penalty case of Justin Thurber.

A Cowley County jury convicted Justin Eugene Thurber in 2007 of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping for the abduction and murder of 19-year-old Jodi Sanderholm near Arkansas City.

In a separate sentencing proceeding, the State alleged that the murder had been committed in an especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel manner.

The jury found that the State proved this aggravating circumstance beyond a reasonable doubt and that mitigating circumstances did not outweigh it.

Accordingly, the jury returned a verdict for death. In this direct appeal, Thurber raises 27 issues regarding alleged errors during the guilt-phase and penalty-phase proceedings.

Both the defense and the state will be allotted 60 minutes for argument. The oral arguments will begin at 9 a.m. October 27th in Topeka.