Oregon man arrested after Monday traffic stop

Shawnee County officers seized 29 pounds of marijuana following a Monday traffic stop.

According to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling eastbound on I-70 near Wanamaker Rd. for a lane change violation.

In addition to the marijuana, a loaded handgun and $3700 in cash were also located.

The driver, 39-year-old Jeremy E. Sprague of Oregon was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the felony charge of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. He is still in jail on $7500 bond.