Organization and planning your cooking area is the key to being fire-free for Thanksgiving

If you’re planning on frying your bird for Thanksgiving, be sure your fryer doesn’t cause a fire.

“Frying a turkey is a great thing,” said Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin. “I do it myself, but it does take a little preparation. It’s not something you want to go into lightly. When you do decide to fry a turkey, the first thing is to find a good spot. I’ve seen people fry turkeys inside the garage. I’ve seen them fry on wooden decks. Those are no-nos. We want to be out away from the structure. We want to be on a flat surface. We want to make sure our propane tank’s at least a few feet away from it. One of the big things in that is to prepare that bird. Make sure that it’s thawed out. Make sure that it’s dry. When it goes into the oil, that’s where we run into the problems.”

The main reason the bird must be thawed and dry is because oil and water don’t mix.

“If you think about it, that oil’s around 350-400 plus degrees,” said Martin. “Water boils at 212 degrees, so as soon as that goes in there, it starts to boil and that’s what overflows the oil. We want to make sure of a couple things, when we put it in, we do it nice and slow and then we also want to make sure that you turn the flames off, so if that oil does overflow at that point, it doesn’t have an ignition source to get things going.”

Even if you’re using your usual oven and stovetop, there are still fire and burn dangers to avoid.

“When we’re cooking inside, the first thing you need to think about is preparing your space again, just like we did on the turkey fryer,” said Martin. “We want to look and make sure we’re clean, we’re organized and we have everything ready to go. If you do have a fire inside the oven, just keep it closed. Turn the burner off inside and keep it closed and get everybody out of the house and call the fire department.”

If you have a grease fire on the stovetop, cover it with a lid and snuff it out that way. It prevents oxygen from getting to the fire. If you try to put water on a grease fire, the water will boil and leap back out, spreading the fire.