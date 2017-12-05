Organizer of Lawrence Christmas parade apologizes for Confederate flag being seen

An organizer of Lawrence’s Old Fashioned Christmas Parade is apologizing after a Confederate flag was seen at the event.

Photos of Saturday’s parade show a horse blanket with a Confederate-flag design draped over a horse’s saddle. The Lawrence Journal-World reports the young woman and older man riding the horse haven’t been identified.

Parade organizer Marty Kennedy said the controversial flag has never appeared in the parade’s 25 years. He met Monday with Porter Arneill, the city’s director of arts and culture, to ensure a similar incident won’t happen again.

The parade is a private event but it received about $10,000 from a Lawrence transient gas tax program.

Kennedy says he and many others didn’t notice the flag because the parade attracted thousands of people.