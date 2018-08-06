Orman-Doll ticket turns in over 10,000 signatures

The Independent ticket of Greg Orman and Sen. John Doll Monday announced the campaign collected 10,338 signatures of Kansas voters as part of its successful ballot petition to qualify for the general election in November.

“We were excited by the showing of support that we had from Kansans across the state,” said Orman. “We’re excited to be able to continue to travel the state and share our message with Kansans in anticipation of the election in November.”

Orman says he’s seen both Republicans and Democrats sign the petition after seeing the candidates their parties had to offer.

“Most of my fellow Kansans are really dissatisfied with the choices that they have,” said Orman. “They want politicians who represent them and not party bosses, not special interests. As we travel the state, we just find an outpouring of support from people who are looking for something dramatically different.”

The Orman campaign has already released one policy paper ahead of the primaries, but more will be coming in the next few weeks and months.

“We’re likely going to be rolling out policies one every week to 10 days, between now and the election,” said Orman. “We’ve got eight very detailed plans that we’re going to share with the voters of Kansas to give them a real, clear perspective of what voting for me stands for.”

Orman has been engaging those voters he meets across the state, however and he says he wants to answer any question that any Kansan has about where he stands on issues.