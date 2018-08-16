Orman releases economic portion of his Problem-Solving Platform

The second part of the Orman for Kansas Problem-Solving Platform is an economic plan.

“I’ve spent 27 years building companies, helping make them more efficient in the private sector,” said Independent candidate for governor of Kansas, Greg Orman. “From my experience, when we make decisions on where to locate plants and factories, there are so many other considerations that we look at, most notably workforce. That’s why a big part of our platform for growing the economy is really oriented around making sure Kansas has the workforce training that it needs to be able to offer companies a talented pool of workers.”

Those workers aren’t just those with traditional four-year degrees, either.

“I think we need to change our attitudes,” said Orman. “I think we need to think about our kids and young adults who are entering the workforce in things like welding programs, machinist programs, and we need to think of that as not technical education, but professional education, because that’s really what we’re doing is training these folks to have a professional career and we need to treat them as such.”

It’s also important to leverage Kansas location to promote economic growth.

“We’re at the geographic center of the United States at a time when our economy is changing rapidly,” said Orman. “It’s moving from a bricks and mortar sort of storefront economy to a distributed economy. I believe Kansas can be the distribution capital of America. I believe Kansas can be the intermodal manufacturing capital of America, but we’re not going to accomplish that if we don’t demonstrate to the private sector that we are a willing partner.”

The full interview with Orman on the plan is below.