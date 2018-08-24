WIBW News Now!

Orman still on ballot; campaign expects lawsuit

by on August 24, 2018 at 4:29 AM (2 hours ago)

Independent candidate Greg Orman’s campaign manager says he expects Democrats to file a lawsuit to remove Orman from the ballot in the Kansas governor’s race.

Campaign manager Tim Phillips said Thursday he would be shocked if a lawsuit wasn’t filed after a state board rejected most claims in an objection to Orman’s candidacy filed by a Democratic legislative leader’s chief of staff.

The board’s decision Thursday means Orman remains on the ballot.

Attorney Pedro Irigonegary represented the legislative aide and said a lawsuit is possible but a decision has not been made.

The objection questioned how Orman’s campaign collected at least 4,000 signatures on petitions for his spot on the Nov. 6 ballot. He needed 5,000 from registered voters, and the secretary of state’s office validated more than 7,700.

