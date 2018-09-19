Orman unveils rural plank of Problem Solving Platform

Independent candidate for Governor, Greg Orman, believes it’s vital to grow all of Kansas, that’s why he picked a rural legislator, John Doll from Garden City, to be his running mate. There’s been a great loss of people in most of Kansas counties since 2000.

“Eighty-two out of 105 counties in Kansas actually experienced a loss in population,” said Orman. “They went from being small counties…went from being rural counties to frontier counties in many instances.”

Kansas has more frontier counties, by US Census Bureau definition, today than it did at the end of the nineteenth century. Technology can be used to keep some people in rural Kansas and allow for growth, as well.

“If we put the right infrastructure in place, we can make that happen in Kansas throughout the state,” said Orman. “We’ve talked about, first and foremost, building out a rural fiber hub network, so that no Kansan lives more than 40 miles away from a high-speed fiber hub and then going ahead and developing in those locations where we have hubs, what are called co-working facilities. Like minded people can come together. Maybe people with slightly different skills, an app developer, a video developer, coders, etc. Really create their businesses while relying on each other.”

It’s also vital that Kansas continue to innovate in agriculture and one way it can do that is through growing industrial hemp.

“We need to go a step further,” said Orman. “We need to put in place the enabling legislation, so that when the federal government moves to take hemp off of the schedule that prevents it from being mass produced, we can go ahead and move quickly to not only grow industrial hemp in Kansas, but also to process it here. In fact, many of the products that come from industrial hemp need to be processed right away. If we’re not in a position to build that processing capacity, it’s going to get built somewhere else.”

Industrial hemp uses half the water of other crops at four times the profit.

For a look at Orman’s full Problem Solving Platform, go here.

An interview with Orman is below.