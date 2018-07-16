Orman’s Problem Solving Platform begins with transparency and accessibility points

Independent candidate for Kansas Governor, Greg Orman released the first portion of his Problem Solving Platform last week.

“I want to make the Governor’s office much more accessible, not only to lawmakers, but also to the people of Kansas,” said Orman. “I think one of the criticisms we’ve heard of the Brownback/Colyer administration was that they wouldn’t talk to people who disagreed with them ideologically.”

Orman plans to do a couple of things to make the Governor’s office more accessible to the people.

“One is for me to keep regular office hours and block off a period of time once a week for any Kansas citizen who wants to come and talk about an issue that they have with state government,” said Orman. “Let’s talk. Offer me ideas for how we might improve things. It’s really an attempt to get the people of Kansas really engaged in the problem-solving process. The other thing I’ve talked about is having telephone town hall meetings once a month where we will talk about what’s going on in the Governor’s office and what’s going on in the state of Kansas.”

Another emphasis for Orman is transparency in government. He pledged in his paper that he would not sign a bill that did not have a named sponsor if he becomes Governor.

“There are a number of bills, in fact the majority of bills over the last 10 years, were submitted without an author attached,” said Orman. “I don’t think it’s fair to the people of Kansas that we should be enacting laws where they don’t know who the people behind those laws are. I think, if it’s good enough to be a law, then frankly, it’s good enough to have an author’s name attached to it and the people of Kansas should know who that person is.”

These are just highlights of the paper. You can download the full paper here.

An interview with Greg Orman about the first portion of the Problem Solving Platform is below.