Osage County farming accident leaves one dead Saturday

by on December 11, 2017 at 6:07 AM (3 hours ago)

A passenger who was thrown from a tractor in Osage County on Saturday was killed.

According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, emergency services responded just after 9 a.m. Saturday to the report of a man trapped under a tractor in the 5200 block of West 221st in Osage County, northwest of Osage City.

When responders arrived, the driver, Hayden Croucher was free from the tractor as passenger Gary Croucher was able to get him out. Both of the Crouchers refused medical treatment.

Layton Long, a second passenger on the tractor, was thrown from the vehicle and was unresponsive. The Crouchers had begun CPR on Long. Long was taken to Stormont-Vail in Topeka where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.