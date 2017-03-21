WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


59°F
Overcast
Feels Like 59°
Winds NNE 21 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy62°
39°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy57°
46°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm77°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Thunderstorm71°
48°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain62°
42°

Osage County house fire under investigation

by on March 21, 2017 at 11:54 AM (2 hours ago)

An early morning house fire in rural Osage County in under investigation.

Sheriff Laurie Dunn says the fire was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at 16129 Berryton Road. The house is located about 7 miles southeast of Carbondale. 

Fire crews from Carbondale, Lyndon, Overbrook and Scranton were called to the scene to fight the blaze that caused significant damage to the house and garage.

No one inside the home was injured.

Dunn says the value of the house and contents was not immediately known.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas State Fire Marshal are working to determine what caused the fire.

Image via Google Maps

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle