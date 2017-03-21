Osage County house fire under investigation

An early morning house fire in rural Osage County in under investigation.

Sheriff Laurie Dunn says the fire was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at 16129 Berryton Road. The house is located about 7 miles southeast of Carbondale.

Fire crews from Carbondale, Lyndon, Overbrook and Scranton were called to the scene to fight the blaze that caused significant damage to the house and garage.

No one inside the home was injured.

Dunn says the value of the house and contents was not immediately known.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas State Fire Marshal are working to determine what caused the fire.

