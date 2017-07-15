WIBW News Now!

Osage County man killed in Saturday morning motorcycle crash

by on July 15, 2017 at 9:48 AM (1 hour ago)

An Osage County man was killed in an early Saturday morning accident between two motorcycles in Jefferson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Harley Davidson driven by 49-year-old Lance D. Elliot of Carbondale was westbound on U.S. 24 at Phillips Road along with a 2010 Harley driven by 56-year-old Vicki M. Allen of Oskaloosa shortly before 12:30 Saturday morning.

For an unknown reason, the motorcycles collided, traveled into the south ditch and both drivers were ejected.

Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene. Allen was not seriously hurt. Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.