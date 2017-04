According to Osage County Sheriff Laurie Dunn, the county’s 911 system was offline this morning due to issues with Centurylink telecommunications.

The system was restored as of 11:15 Monday morning.

The outage affected all 911 incoming calls to Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Those 911 calls were routed to either Franklin County Sheriff’s Office or Coffey County Sheriff’s Office.

There was also no long distance service in Burlingame, Quenemo, Lyndon and Melvern.