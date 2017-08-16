Osawatomie clears first CMS recertification hurdle

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services received positive news about the future of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services eventual recertification for Adair Acute Care at Osawatomie State Hospital this week.

“Monday, the surveyors came in to do a focused and follow up survey to one that was done in May,” said KDADS Secretary Tim Keck. “When they left yesterday, we met with them and they have given us a zero deficiency survey and indicated that we are in substantial compliance with participation in Medicare and Medicaid.”

Osawatomie State Hospital was decertified in December of 2015 by the federal oversight agency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The successful inspection Tuesday marks the first step toward recertification.

“It’s been a long process for us since we were decertified,” said Keck. “Staff and leadership at Osawatomie have done a great job in bringing us to this point, doing

all the right things to get us to the point that we’re ready for the next and final survey, which will happen in the next 30 to 120 days after a period of reasonable

assurance.”

Keck acknowledges that this has been a great effort on both sides.

“We’re very happy with the survey itself, with the CMS for getting people out there to survey us so quickly and working so well with us and most of all with the

staff out there,” said Keck. “They’ve done a lot of hard work in the last 18 months, but most especially the last 2 months to get us to the point that we’re on the

cusp of getting recertified.”

The specific dates for the final survey have not been set yet.