Osawatomie Moratorium Lifted In January

A moratorium on voluntary admissions at Osawatomie State Hospital will be lifted in January to provide more space for adults with long-term mental health issues.
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says that the ban, which has been in place since 2015, will end as of January 3rd.
The hospital stopped taking voluntary admissions after receiving citations for not doing enough to help suicidal patients, and routinely housing three patients in rooms meant for two because of capacity issues.
The policy caused problems for other mental health providers, law enforcement, and health care facilities who struggled to place people with serious mental health issues, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
The agency is also planning renovations on the Osawatomie campus that will eventually increase capacity to 72 certified beds and 110 licensed beds.