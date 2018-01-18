Osawatomie recertification is done and should give the state more money, says KDADS secretary

Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Tim Keck testified before the House Appropriations Committee Thursday and gave them encouraging news about Osawatomie State Hospital.

“We had two surveys since the Legislature met last,” said Keck. “One in August that, as a result of that survey by CMS contractors, we had a zero deficiency survey. They set our reasonable assurance period at 90 days. During that 90 days, we needed to demonstrate that we could maintain the level of competency to get through another survey. Then in late November, November 27, they could have come back as early as November 13, butNovember 27, the contractors came back and we got another zero deficiency survey.

The state got a letter December 19 letting them know that they could start billing Medicaid again for services beginning December 15, 2017.

“I’m going to give you some numbers that we believe we will get as a result of recertification of Osawatomie State Hospital,” said Keck. “These numbers are fairly fresh. It’s based on work that KDADS does with KDHE, so we need to spend a little bit of more time with KDHE to make sure these numbers are solid. It’s a pretty complex formula for disproportionate share funding. You can tell I’m hedging quite a bit here, because if I have to come back and report lower numbers than these later, I want to have an ability to say, I told you we needed to vet them a little bit more.”

The amount of money the state will get back at least initially looks like a lot more than Keck originally thought.

“For the state budget year 2018, we believe that we will get disproportionate share funding of $6 million, a little over $6 million, and be able to bill an additional $900,000 for budget year 2018,” said Keck. “For state budget year 2019, we believe that we will get $9 million in disproportionate share money, and an additional $1.8 million in billing as a result of recertification.”

Keck said this is considerably above the 40 to 50 percent of funding he thought they’d get back with recertification, so he wants to be sure that the numbers are right before going further.