WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


14°F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds NNE 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear41°
32°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy55°
23°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow Showers25°
13°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy40°
23°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Snow Showers29°
14°

OSHA says Spirit AeroSystems exposed some employees to a known carcinogen

by on February 1, 2018 at 3:00 PM

A federal safety agency says Spirit AeroSystems has exposed some employees to a known carcinogen.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Thursday it is proposing a $194,006 fine against the company.  The Wichita Eagle reports the agency says the company exposed employees to concentrations of hexavalent chromium at nearly two times the permissible levels.

Spirit AeroSystems said in an email Thursday that it doesn’t believe employees were exposed to improper levels of the chemical.  It says the allegations focus on one area on a third shift.  It plans to ask OSHA to reduce the penalties and classifications of the citations.

OSHA says the company has taken sufficient steps to prevent more exposure, conduct monitoring and provided training for employees.

Spirit Aerosystems is a parts supplier for Boeing and Airbus.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.