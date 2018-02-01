OSHA says Spirit AeroSystems exposed some employees to a known carcinogen

A federal safety agency says Spirit AeroSystems has exposed some employees to a known carcinogen.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Thursday it is proposing a $194,006 fine against the company. The Wichita Eagle reports the agency says the company exposed employees to concentrations of hexavalent chromium at nearly two times the permissible levels.

Spirit AeroSystems said in an email Thursday that it doesn’t believe employees were exposed to improper levels of the chemical. It says the allegations focus on one area on a third shift. It plans to ask OSHA to reduce the penalties and classifications of the citations.

OSHA says the company has taken sufficient steps to prevent more exposure, conduct monitoring and provided training for employees.

Spirit Aerosystems is a parts supplier for Boeing and Airbus.