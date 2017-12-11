WIBW News Now!

Oskaloosa man arrested with stolen car from Topeka Friday night

by on December 11, 2017 at 4:21 AM (5 hours ago)

An Oskaloosa man was arrested Friday night with a stolen vehicle from Topeka in Jackson County.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a deputy stopped 30-year-old Jordan Lee Thornton allegedly driving a 2012 Toyota Prius for a traffic violation near 126th Road and US Hwy 75 near Hoyt.

The deputy soon discovered the vehicle had been stolen from a Topeka car dealership.

Thornton was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

Thornton remains in custody in the Jackson County Jail.

