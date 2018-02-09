Ottawa Police Chief Honored with Statewide Award

Chief of Police for the Ottawa Police Department Dennis Butler was recognized this week as State-Level Ally of the Year by the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence (KCSDV) at KCSDV’s 15th Annual Awards Ceremony and Luncheon in Topeka.

Chief Butler was nominated and selected because of his demonstrated commitment to enhancing victim safety and increasing perpetrator accountability in Kansas.

For over 14 years, Chief Butler has been involved in multiple statewide projects, addressing sexual and domestic violence. Chief Butler serves on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Kansas Sexual Assault Kit Initiative working group, where he is an active partner in fostering collaborative responses to sexual assault in Kansas communities.

In 2006, Chief Butler served on the Kansas Governor’s Grants to Encourage Arrest Program Advisory Council’s law enforcement subcommittee, developing Kansas’s first law enforcement domestic violence model policy and training curriculum for the state. He has also served on the Kansas Attorney General’s Batterers Intervention Advisory Board and has been involved in many other initiatives to improve Kansas’s response to sexual assault and domestic violence.

“Chief Butler is a true ally and partner in this work,” said KCSDV Executive Director Joyce Grover. “He goes above and beyond and understands the importance of working together to better practices, responses, and policies that make Kansas safer.”

KCSDV’s 15th Annual Statewide Awards Ceremony Luncheon was held at the Ramada Topeka Downtown Hotel and Convention Center on February 6, 2018. For more information, visit KCSDV’s website at kcsdv.org.