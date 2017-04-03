Ottawa Police investigating report of lewd behavior

Police in Ottawa are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself to a woman inside a laundry mat.

According to a news release, police were called to the North Main Coin Laundry, 1120 North Main St., to investigate a report of an adult male engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself to a female at the business before fleeing the scene prior to officers arriving.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing around 5-feet, eight-inches tall and weighs between 180-190 pounds. He has dark brown hair and was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and a Chicago Bears baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-1700, or Franklin County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-311-TIPS (8477).

Security camera photos of the suspect were released Monday by the Ottawa Police Department.