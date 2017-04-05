Ottawa police investigating shooting of a 17-year-old

Police in Ottawa say an investigation is underway after a teenager showed up at area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Assistant Police Chief Adam Weingartner, staff at Ransom Memorial Hospital called police around 10 p.m. Tuesday after the 17-year-old boy from Olathe arrived by private vehicle.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives learned he was shot in the 600 block of S. Mulberry Street. A search warrant was served at a home in that area to recover evidence related to the shooting.

Weingartner says investigators have interviewed several witnesses in an attempt to determine the exact circumstances that led to the shooting.

As of Wednesday morning, the gun used in the shooting has not been found.

“This remains an active investigation,” Weingartner stated in a news release. “Detectives and officers will continue to work…to recover evidence and determine what led to the shooting. More interviews will be done to gather facts [and] we are asking anyone with information to call dispatch or call Crime Stoppers.”

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Ottawa Police Department at (785)242-1700 or Franklin County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-311-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be given online.