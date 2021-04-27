Ottawa Police: Three Vehicles Disabled in Chase
Ottawa Police, along with officers from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, had a wild chase Sunday evening, with multiple vehicles being put out of action.
Early Sunday evening, Ottawa Police received a call about a disturbance, and located the suspect driving away.
The first responding officer was able to get behind the suspect to conduct a traffic stop.
However, the suspect put his vehicle into reverse and backed into the patrol vehicle, disabling it.
The suspect then drove forward and struck a second patrol vehicle head-on.
This patrol vehicle was also disabled.
The suspect then drove away.
The suspect drove into a cul-de-sac where it turned around and rammed a third Ottawa Police vehicle head-on.
This time, it was the suspect’s vehicle that was disabled.
The suspect resisted arrest, and was tasered.
Scott Thompson, a 58-year-old Ottawa man, was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI.
No officers were injured.