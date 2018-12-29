Ottawa RV dealer accused of consumer protection violations

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office, through Assistant Attorney General Melanie Jack in its Consumer Protection Division, has filed paperwork accusing a seller of used trailers of selling those with salvage titles as if they had clear title and also attempting to sell trailers ‘as is’ in violation of consumer protection law.

The filing, made earlier this month in Franklin County District Court, alleges that Nicholas Ford, the owner and operator of Central RV in Ottawa has sold salvage trailers without disclosing salvage records since at least 2013.

Schmidt’s office’s filing says the value of a salvaged trailer is 20 to 40 percent less than a comparable trailer with a clear title.

Since travel trailers that have been salvaged cannot be titled, they cannot be used legally.

The filing asserts that the nature of the documents used to sell trailers without warranties is a violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and seeks damages including civil penalties and consumer restitution along with reasonable expenses and investigative fees related to the case.

The filing also states that over 100 trailers were inspected by the Kansas Highway Patrol in 2015 and 2016 and noted with salvage history or a salvage title. Prior to 2016, it was possible to obtain what the filing calls clean or washed Kansas titles for salvage vehicles that did not disclose the prior salvage history.

The filing says that violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act can be punished by penalties in the amount of $10,000 per violation and that there are at least 150 such potential violations for which they have evidence regarding the documentation and 130 where the titles were washed.

The documents further accuse Ford of offering at least three trailers for sale on his website without title, in violation of Kansas law and attempting to explain for a buyer how they would get a title to a trailer without getting one from him.

There is no word at this point as to when the court may take action on the December filing.