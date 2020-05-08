Out-Of-State Money Feeds Candidates from Both Major Parties
Kansas’ top two contenders in the Senate election and competitive congressional races will be getting majority of their money from out-of-state donors, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics.
Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Kris Kobach have received roughly two-thirds of their individual contributions from non-Kansan donors, the Kansas City Star reported.
The amounts exclude donations from political action committees.
Bollier, a state senator from Johnson County, raised $1.58 million – or 63.5% – from donors who live outside Kansas.
Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state, has received less overall out-of-state cash, but it accounts for an even greater percentage of his fundraising with $292,521, or 69.2% of his individual contributions.
Democratic Representative Sharice Davids and Republican Representative Steve Watkins have also received donations from out of state.
Davids raised $1.14 million or 63.7 % from out of state.
Watkins, the freshman Republican from Topeka, received $359,568 or 69.2 % from out of state.