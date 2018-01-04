Outdoor Warning Siren to be moved near Huntoon and Wanamaker

Shawnee County Emergency Management in cooperation with the City of Topeka and Blue Valley Public Safety announce that there will be an Outdoor Warning Siren outage for the area of Huntoon/Wanamaker.

The siren in place at this time in the 6300 block of SW Huntoon Street will be moved to another nearby location on Huntoon to accommodate a City of Topeka Street Project.

The siren will be out of service from 2pm on January 4, 2018 until 5pm January 12, 2018 so it can be moved and put back in place at a new location.

Should the work be prolonged or additional changes be required another release will be issued.

Severe weather where the Outdoor Warning Sirens would be sounded is not anticipated in the 10 day forecast for Topeka and Shawnee County.

As always, Shawnee County Emergency Management would like to encourage our citizens to have at least 2 ways to receive watch/warning information.

If you have any questions please contact Director Dusty Nichols at the Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management 785-251-4152.