Outlook For Cattle Industry At Beef Producers Information Seminar

Where are these cattle prices headed?

What’s the government’s impact going to be on beef production and all of agriculture?

How are the cattlemen and rangeland recovering from the severe southwest Kansas wildfire?

“Answers to these questions will be answered during the WIBW Beef Producers Information Seminar Friday morning, Aug. 18, at Emporia,” according to Kelly Lenz, longtime WIBW farm director.

Coordinating the program kicking off the Flint Hills Beef Fest, Lenz will host his Agriculture Roundup at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.

The live radio broadcast is from 6 to 7, with cattlemen invited to visit booths set up by seminar sponsors at that time.

A complimentary breakfast is to be served at 7:30, and the program gets underway at 8:15, with Lenz as moderator.

First District Congressman Roger Marshall is to present “The Washington Prospective.” Glynn Tonsor, Extension livestock economist from Kansas State University, will give “The Cattle & Beef Outlook.”

David Clawson, president of the Kansas Livestock Association, plans to review “Five Months After the State’s Worst Wildfire.”

The meal and program are free due to strong support of agriculture businesses advertising on 580 WIBW.

However, in order that there’s plenty of beef breakfast to go around, and maybe even some seconds for big eaters, an advance count is necessary.

Reservations should be made by calling the Lyon County Extension Office at 620-341-3220, or email kelly.lenz@alphamediausa.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting Frank J. Buchman at 785-228-7259, or email frank.buchman@wibwradio.com.

In addition to Prime Ag Time commercials on WIBW, sponsors have personalized seminar flyers for distribution. They will set up booths to visit the cattlemen from around the state in attendance.

Additionally, sponsorships feature the agriculture business name on the official program, and special introduction to the crowd.