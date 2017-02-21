Outlook For Agriculture At Overbrook Farm Profit Conference

It’s the Holaday and Holiday Show.

Readily that could be the most accurate synopsis for the program at the WIBW Radio Farm Profit Conference set Thursday evening, Feb. 23, at Overbrook.

Coordinated by Kelly Lenz, longtime WIBW farm director, the fun educational evening is free to farmers and ranchers throughout the Midwest.

In cooperation with the Frontier Extension District, the seminar is set for the Grace Community Church at 310 East 8th Street.

Doors open at 5:30, so farmers and ranchers can view the nearly two dozen displays of WIBW advertising sponsors for the evening’s sessions.

The complimentary supper serving begins at 6 o’clock, and speakers take the podium with their power point educational presentations at 6:45.

Yep, two of the speakers are quite well-known to WIBW listeners, and difficult to keep spelling of their names straight and accurate. Darrell Holaday is a regular market analyst on the morning Ag Roundup Show, and weatherman Dan Holiday is on the air all day long with the most updated weather forecast.

Finances are essential for agriculture productivity today, and that’ll be presentation for the third panelist Clarke Jackman.

Holiday’s company serving WIBW listeners is called The Storm Report, and Dan Holiday will present his view of “The 2017 Weather Outlook.”

The other Holaday, Darrell of Country Futures at Frankfort has already been speaker for the first Farm Profit Conference this year at Hillsboro.

To say the least, the auditorium of agriculture producers was on the edge of their seats for more than an hour, and no less than a dozen-and-a-half farmers positioned Holaday at the front of the room to ask questions and seek advice before he could get headed home.

This Holaday promises another evening of enthusiastic down-to-earth farm management information answering his own question: “Which Way Do We Go?”

Jackman is regional southeast Kansas vice president of Frontier Farm Credit. He’ll be discussing “Working With Your Lender During Tough Times.

Now, the beef supper with all of the farmer trimmings is complimentary, but the cooks must know how much to get ready so nobody leaves hungry.

Reservations are required by calling the Frontier Extension District office, 785-828-4438, or email kelly.lenz@alphamediausa.com.

Sponsorships for the Farm Profit Conference are still available by contacting frank.buchman@wibwradio.com.

A Farm Profit Conference sponsorship features prime Ag time WIBW Radio commercials, live read radio recognition, advance personalized seminar posters, attendance for entire staff, booth, introduction, visiting with the more than 200 producers in attendance and an opportunity to give a door prize in the public drawing.