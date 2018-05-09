Outsourcing endangers IT jobs at Kansas revenue department

The Kansas Department of Revenue plans to lay off nearly 60 employees as the agency moves its information technology services to a private company.

The Wichita Eagle reports the state awarded no-bid contracts worth nearly $60 million dollars to CGI Technologies, which was severely criticized after the botched rollout of the federal health care website in 2013.

Agency spokeswoman Rachel Whitten says the 56 IT employees affected by the changes will be able to apply for CGI jobs in Topeka, or could find other jobs within the department or state government.

The department signed at least two contracts in 2017 with CGI Technologies, a subsidiary of CGI Group.

The two contracts are worth a total of $59 million over 10 years.