WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


85°F
Clear
Feels Like 85°
Winds NW 14 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm87°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear91°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
72°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy97°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy91°
66°

Outsourcing endangers IT jobs at Kansas revenue department

by on May 9, 2018 at 5:00 PM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas Department of Revenue plans to lay off nearly 60 employees as the agency moves its information technology services to a private company.

The Wichita Eagle reports the state awarded no-bid contracts worth nearly $60 million dollars to CGI Technologies, which was severely criticized after the botched rollout of the federal health care website in 2013.

Agency spokeswoman Rachel Whitten says the 56 IT employees affected by the changes will be able to apply for CGI jobs in Topeka, or could find other jobs within the department or state government.

The department signed at least two contracts in 2017 with CGI Technologies, a subsidiary of CGI Group.

The two contracts are worth a total of $59 million over 10 years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.