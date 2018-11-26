WIBW News Now!

Over a year later, just one violation of KU’s concealed gun policy on campus

by on November 26, 2018 at 11:25 AM (5 hours ago)

More than a year after the University of Kansas adopted a policy allowing concealed guns on campus, only one gun-relation violation has been reported.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the sole violation was minor enough that it was corrected without disciplinary action.  The violation was for carrying a gun inappropriately.

The policy was enacted in July 2017.  In response to a Journal-World request, the university cited just the single violation that occurred October 2nd when a student was carrying a gun in the visible mesh part of a backpack, in violation of the provision that it be concealed from view.

A faculty member reported the incident and the student corrected the problem.

