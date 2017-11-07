Overbrook man killed in single-vehicle crash

An early morning crash in rural Osage County claimed the life of an Overbrook man, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 14000 block of South Shawnee Heights Road, roughly two miles north of Overbrook.

Donald C. Bryant, 40, was identified as the driver of the 1997 Jaguar XK8 that was headed north on Shawnee Heights Road.

An accident report states the car veered off the road, overturned and landed upside down.

Investigators could not immediately determine what caused Bryant’s car to leave the roadway.

Crash logs indicate Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.