WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


44°F
Clear
Feels Like 37°
Winds North 15 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy47°
28°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear51°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear49°
26°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy50°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain56°
39°

Overbrook man killed in single-vehicle crash

by on November 7, 2017 at 8:58 AM (3 hours ago)

An early morning crash in rural Osage County claimed the life of an Overbrook man, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 14000 block of South Shawnee Heights Road, roughly two miles north of Overbrook.  

Donald C. Bryant, 40, was identified as the driver of the 1997 Jaguar XK8 that was headed north on Shawnee Heights Road.

An accident report states the car veered off the road, overturned and landed upside down.

Investigators could not immediately determine what caused Bryant’s car to leave the roadway.

Crash logs indicate Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle