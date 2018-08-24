WIBW News Now!

Overbrook man leads Jackson County officers on Thursday chase

by on August 24, 2018 at 4:07 AM (3 hours ago)

An Overbrook man led Jackson County authorities on a chase Thursday night before being arrested.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kristin Michael Downs of Overbrook was headed north on Highway 75 around 8 p.m. in his 2004 Mustang near the Shawnee County line when a deputy tried to stop him. The vehicle did not yield and headed north to 150th road then east to 142 road and back toward 75 when a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Potawatomi Tribal Police Officer deployed stop sticks flattening three of the vehicle’s tires.

Downs continued back onto 75 up to 150th and then west, where deputies, KHP Troopers and tribal police brought the vehicle to a stop west of Q. Road on 150th. Law enforcement attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle when the driver accelerated crashing the Mustang into a Potawatomi Tribal Police vehicle.

Downs was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the crash.