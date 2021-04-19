Overhead Sign Replacement on I-70 in Topeka
Contractors are expected to begin replacing overhead signs on I-70 in Topeka – weather permitting – this Tuesday through Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
- Tuesday, April 20 –The eastbound and westbound left lanes on I-70 between SE Croco Road to Adams Street will be closed.
- Wednesday, April 21–The westbound right lane on I-70 will be closed between West 1st Avenue to U.S. 75.
- Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23–The westbound right lane on I-70 will be closed between U.S. 75 to I-470.
All the closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Signs and cones will direct traffic through the work zone.