Overhead Sign Work Continues on I-70 in Topeka
Contractors will continue replacing overhead signs on I-70 in Topeka, weather permitting, from Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
This project will continue into the summer as all the signs, including the overhead signs, from the east edge of Topeka west to the Wabaunsee/Riley county line are included.
Ongoing sign work will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at these locations:
- Monday, May 3 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between U.S. 75 and 1st Avenue, will be closed.
- Tuesday, May 4 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between 4th Avenue and Adams Street, will be closed.
- Wednesday, May 5 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between Adams Street and Carnahan Avenue, will be closed.
- Thursday, May 6, and Friday, May 7 – The eastbound right lane of I-70, between Carnahan Avenue and Croco Road, will be closed.
The new signs have updated reflectivity to make them more visible at night and the sizing of the signs has been adjusted.