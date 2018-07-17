Overland Park among ‘least stressed’ cities in WalletHub survey

With workplace-related stress alone costing society more than $300 billion per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America and a Kansas city did well.

“We looked at 180 U.S. cities based on 37 key metrics to kind of speak to different aspects of stress,” said analyst John Kiernan. “There’s financial stress, family stress, health and safety and also work stress. We looked at those main categories and crunched the numbers to see which cities are most and least stressed. The fourth least stressed city in our sample was Overland Park, Kansas.”

Overland Park was in the bottom ten of stressed cities in all but one major area.

“They rank 77th in terms of work stress, but in the 170s in terms of the three other categories (financial stress, family stress, health and safety stress) that we looked at,” Kiernan said.

In the U.S., stress affects more than 100 million people, or more than one in three Americans.

Photo courtesy WalletHub