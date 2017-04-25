WIBW News Now!

Overland Park child escapes would-be kidnapper

April 25, 2017

Police in Overland Park are looking for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap an 11-year-old child.

According to a release, the man approached the child around 4 p.m. Monday in the 14100 block of Grant Street.

The man reportedly asked the child to help him find his lost dog. When the 11-year-old refused to help, the suspect demanded the child to get into his truck.

The child then turned and ran away.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male of unknown age and build. He was wearing black pants, a black fleece shirt and a black ski mask.

He was driving a black Ford F-150 Truck with unknown Kansas license plates and an “I Love Jesus” bumper sticker.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Overland Park Police Department Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

