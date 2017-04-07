Overland Park girl approached by suspicious man at bus stop

Overland Park police are searching for a man who reportedly approached a young girl Friday morning.

According to Public Information Officer John Lacy, police were called at 7 a.m. to the area of 140th and Metcalf on reports of a suspicious vehicle.

He says a girl was waiting at her bus stop when a man driving a silver SUV drove up and asked her to come over to the vehicle. She refused and the man asked her for directions to Oklahoma.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 40s with a gray/brown beard. He was wearing a tan muscle shirt and jeans.

The girl reported seeing a black sticker of dog, which looked similar to a Maltese, in the back window of the SUV. She did not get the vehicle’s tag number.

Lacy says anyone who may have seen the vehicle or know anything about the suspect should call the Overland Park Police Department at (913)895-6937.