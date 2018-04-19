Overland Park heroin dealer linked to Mexican cartel sentenced

A 65-year-old man who was a major heroin dealer in the Kansas City area has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

The Kansas City Star reports Dennis McLallen, of Overland Park, Kansas, also was ordered to pay an $850,000 judgment, which was the estimated amount of money he made from drug sales. He admitted that he distributed more than 10 kilograms of heroin.

Investigators say McLallen and his wife were among 18 people charged after an investigation by federal agents and Kansas City and St. Louis police. The 18 suspects included sources in Mexico who supplied drugs to McLallen.

He pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to carry firearms during the commission of drug crime.