Overland Park in top 30 in retirement cities, according to WalletHub

A new report released this week by WalletHub has a Kansas community as a good retirement destination.

“Overland Park was in the top 30,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Out of about 200 cities, I would still say that’s something to be excited about. It fared much better than say, Wichita, which ranked down at 171. There were a lot of good things going for it, just when it comes to overall affordability, specifically living on that fixed income. Also, quality of life and health care were up there, as well.”

The affordability measure was just one part of the survey.

“We’re looking for places that have a lower cost of living, retired taxpayer friendliness, specifically on pensions and social security income,” said Gonzalez. “We looked at estate and inheritance taxes, as well, but then also activities. Everything from fishing to public golf courses to book clubs and music venues. We want to make sure that people have things to do.”

Health care was also an important measure, including gerontologists per capita and suicide rate for elders along with average life expectancy.

“People are retiring later and later,” said Gonzalez. “We also wanted to see, how possible is it for you to retire at the age that most people are used to? Right now, that’s 66 on average. About 10 years ago, that was 60. We also want to make sure that if need be and you do need to get back into the workforce that there’s a healthy elderly workforce option, too.”

With cost being a significant factor in retirement, WalletHub’s analysis assumes retirees will rely on a fixed income. The lower their expenses, the better retirees will fare in a particular city.